Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.2%

KBWD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 150,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $401.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 5,978.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

