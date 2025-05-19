KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 110775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
KONE Oyj Stock Up 0.6%
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
