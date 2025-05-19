Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $454,006.50 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $454,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,345.36. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 145,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,622. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

