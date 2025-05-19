IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 2656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

IHI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.64.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.37%.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

