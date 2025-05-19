Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 4.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,781. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

