Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 4.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 428,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,211.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.