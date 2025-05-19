Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 8,361 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $81,018.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,483,185.77. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HGTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
