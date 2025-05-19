Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,540. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

