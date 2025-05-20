Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportradar Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) by 175.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,384 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 388,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Sportradar Group worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

