Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
Maverix Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maverix Metals
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.