HOYA (HOCPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $221.60 billion for the quarter.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts expect HOYA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

