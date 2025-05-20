Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 33,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.