SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.47.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
