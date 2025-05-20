SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

