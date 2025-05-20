Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP opened at $4.09 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 14,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,638,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,322.60. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
