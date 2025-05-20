iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. 21,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 17,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.