Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.