Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 195,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 28,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Currys Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Currys

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

