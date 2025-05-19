Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $980,959.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,426,457.50. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,235,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,958,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

