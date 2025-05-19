Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,283,777 shares in the company, valued at $43,262,400.82. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $479,850.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $189,700.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $210,800.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 47,598 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $251,317.44.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 701,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,942. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.