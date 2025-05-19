Analyzing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $1.93 billion 3.63 $539.19 million $1.72 12.75 Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old National Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 2 3.11 Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 18.24% 10.13% 1.13% Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.