Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2025 – Bridgeline Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $4.62 price target on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BLIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 71,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

