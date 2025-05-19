Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/16/2025 – Bridgeline Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $4.62 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2025 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of BLIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 71,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.