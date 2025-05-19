Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $28,495.52 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $28,495.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,071.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Dubow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,801. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

