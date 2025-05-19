Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $22,083.88 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP David Altshuler sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.69, for a total transaction of $22,083.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,207.89. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Altshuler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,127. The company has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.