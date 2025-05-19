Austin J. Shanfelter Sells 30,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 370,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

