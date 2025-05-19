Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 50,972,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 33,162,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,921.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

