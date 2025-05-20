Head-To-Head Comparison: Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) vs. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Daxor has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Daxor alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies 5.07% 3.55% 3.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daxor and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Daxor and OraSure Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor $2.13 million 17.43 N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $161.63 million 1.22 $53.65 million ($0.42) -6.26

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daxor and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Daxor currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.52%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Daxor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.