Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells $268,500.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,649.25. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 700 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $18,795.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

On Monday, March 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 353,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

