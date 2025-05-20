Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 9,532,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,183,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

