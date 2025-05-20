Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biodesix (BDSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX) recently:

5/14/2025 – Biodesix had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/14/2025 – Biodesix had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Biodesix had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Biodesix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.50 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Biodesix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Biodesix Stock Down 0.1%

Biodesix stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,541. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,524 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

