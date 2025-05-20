China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 18,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,404. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.61. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
