StockNews.com Upgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Buy

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%
Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 244,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.