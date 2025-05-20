Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.78. 30,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.