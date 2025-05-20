Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir F. Heshmatpour purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $10,122.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,753,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,190. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neonc Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,148. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTHI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

