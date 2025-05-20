Jim Delshad Buys 5,000 Shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) Director Jim Delshad acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $399,338.20. The trade was a 9.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Delshad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Jim Delshad acquired 50 shares of Neonc Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $346.00.

Neonc Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NTHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,148. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonc Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonc Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

About Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

