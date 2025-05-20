Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 50,972,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 33,162,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 13.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3,921.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

