Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

Zepp Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ZEPP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.84. 37,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $13.87 price objective on shares of Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

