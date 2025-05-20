Evogene (EVGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evogene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.63% of Evogene worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.