Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CASK)

Heritage Distilling’s (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 21st. Heritage Distilling had issued 1,687,500 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Heritage Distilling Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ CASK opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Heritage Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Heritage Distilling alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Distilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Distilling in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.