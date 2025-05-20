First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 917,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 679,593 shares during the period. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,821,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $2,930,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

