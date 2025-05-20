OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Shares of OSUR opened at $2.63 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.42.
OraSure Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $14,886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,505,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 308,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
