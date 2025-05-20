OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR opened at $2.63 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 78,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,941.60. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,800.55. The trade was a 204.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $14,886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,505,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 308,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.