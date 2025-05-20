StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.26. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

