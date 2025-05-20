Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.29 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

