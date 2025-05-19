Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

GDO stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

