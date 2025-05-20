MariMed (MRMD) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MariMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 289 565 1080 86 2.48

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 78.10%. Given MariMed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.77 MariMed Competitors $310.38 million -$49.81 million -5.71

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

