Snowflake (SNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

SNOW opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.11. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,708.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

