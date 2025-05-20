Comparing Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Inogen -15.89% -27.38% -16.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Inogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $23.50 million 5.37 $3.68 million N/A N/A Inogen $339.96 million 0.48 -$102.45 million ($1.15) -5.33

Jin Medical International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jin Medical International and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inogen has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Inogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Risk & Volatility

Jin Medical International has a beta of 12.24, suggesting that its share price is 1,124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Inogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

