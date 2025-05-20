Contrasting The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.41 billion 3.27 -$90.14 million ($0.52) -75.13 Crawford & Company $1.35 billion 0.40 $30.61 million $0.60 18.17

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crawford & Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10% Crawford & Company 1.55% 22.34% 4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 1 2 4 1 2.63 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Crawford & Company on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

