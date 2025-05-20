Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head-To-Head Survey

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -0.30% -0.78% -0.10% One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and One Liberty Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $725.15 million 0.20 -$27.02 million ($0.86) -2.47 One Liberty Properties $92.04 million 5.76 $29.61 million $1.35 18.17

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 0.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.