Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £145.51 ($194.35) and traded as high as £158 ($211.03). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £156.80 ($209.43), with a volume of 68,396 shares changing hands.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is £145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £139.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 100 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.