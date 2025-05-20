Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 371,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after acquiring an additional 58,315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF opened at $214.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $231.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

